COVID-19 cases among young people and education workers continue to rise in Iowa

COVID-19 cases among young people and those working in the education field continued to rise Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Iowa reported 90 new positive cases among young people age 17 and under, bringing the total number of infected children to 6,430, and 78 new cases among people working in the education field for a total of 3,158 positive cases.

As a whole, Iowa reported 649 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and one person died. That death occurred in Marion County, which has now seen a total of five deaths due to COVID-19 in the past six months.

The state’s total number of positive cases sits at 80,659 as of 11 a.m. Monday and the death toll has reached 1,266.

Nearly 20 percent of the coronavirus test results in the last 24 hours came back positive. The state reported 3,386 test results, 649 — or 19.17 percent — of which came back positive.

Late last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her order keeping bars closed in the university communities of Johnson and Story counties, where cases spiked as students returned to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and packed bars last month.

Both counties saw slight increases in positive cases in the past 24 hours and remain in the top 10 Iowa counties when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Johnson County added 12 cases, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,001. The county’s positivity rate was 6.42 percent and its seven-day positive test average is 26.

Story County added eight cases as of 11 a.m. Monday, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,288. It had a positivity rate of 36.36 percent and a seven-day average of 23 cases.

Linn County added 25 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,790. Its positivity rate was 10.42 percent. The county’s seven-day case average is 38.

Black Hawk County added 17 cases, bringing its total number of positive cases in the past six months to 4,356, making for a seven-day average of 25. Its positivity rate Monday was 13.71 percent.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion reported one more recovery in the past 24 hours. The long-term care facility has reported a total of 39 cases, with 29 recoveries.

Hospitalizations statewide saw a slight uptick Monday, with 271, up from 269. The number of critical patients went up one to 74. The number of patients on ventilators dipped slightly from 38 to 35.

