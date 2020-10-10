Iowa records third-highest number of conornavirus-related deaths

Iowa’s number of additional positive cases of COVID-19 climbed as of Saturday from the day before — to 1,263, from Friday’s count of 1,225.

Reported deaths statewide related to the novel coronavirus also rose — to 21 from 14 on Friday — for the 24-hour time period as of 11 a.m. Saturday., according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That figure marks Saturday’s numbers as the third highest since the state began to track the virus. The highest was 25 for May 22, and the second highest was 23 on Sept. 4.

Linn County recorded two more deaths, for a total of 119. It also noted 40 new confirmed positive cases.

Twenty-nine positive cases were recorded in Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa.

Story County, the location of Iowa State University, saw 17 new positive cases.

Black Hawk County, the location of the University of Northern Iowa, had 57 new positive cases — the highest for that county since Sept. 9, when it recorded 34. One coronavirus-related death was reported in that county.

Polk County had four more deaths, the state’s highest for the day, for a total of 276.

In terms of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Hiawatha Care Center added seven new positive cases, for a total of 75. That long-term care facility has seen an overall total of 60 recoveries since its initial outbreak.

Sixty-two new positive cases for those employed in the education field were recorded, and children up to the age of 17 saw 136 more positive cases.

Hospitalizations statewide were down as of Saturday morning, to 450.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Patients in intensive-care units also were down, by three to 101. But the number of Iowans on ventilators was up, to 40.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk — 16,973

2. Woodbury — 6,297

3. Johnson — 5,433

4. Black Hawk — 4,859

5. Linn — 4,617

6. Dubuque — 4,061

7. Story — 3,678

8. Scott — 3,507

9. Dallas — 3,063

10. Pottawattamie — 2,602.

Counties with double-digit increases or more:

1. Polk — 129

2. Pottawattamie — 104

3. Dubuque — 101

4. Woodbury — 82

5. Black Hawk — 57

6. Scott — 45

7. Linn — 40

8. Des Moines — 30

9. Johnson — 29

10. Sioux — 29

11. Crawford — 28

12. Dallas — 28

13. Plymouth — 19

14. Story — 17

15. Mahaska — 14

16. Iowa — 13

17. Tama — 13

18. Jasper — 12

19. Warren — 12

20. Boone — 11

21. Buena Vista — 11

22. Madison — 10.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.