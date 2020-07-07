Coronavirus hospitalizations tick upward; first death reported in Hancock County

Along with an uptick of coronavirus cases in Iowa over the last few weeks, the number of Iowans in hospitals has increased in the last three days.

Net hospitalizations have gone up 23 percent, from 134 patients in the hospital July 3 to 165 patients Tuesday, according to state Department of Public Health data collected by The Gazette in 24-hour periods ending at 11 a.m.

Patients in intensive care ticked upward, from 41 to 44 patients. Patients on ventilators rose from 15 to 20 patients.

Three Iowans died in the 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Tuesday, one each from Polk, Dickinson and Hancock counties. The Hancock County death was the first reported COVID-19 death in that county. As of Tuesday, 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties reported deaths from COVID-19.

After a spike in positive case counts that prompted some Iowa City businesses to close or limit to carryout, Johnson County’s seven-day rolling average has steadily declined for six consecutive days. The county reported 21 new cases in the last 24 hours, below its seven-day rolling average of 27 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average is the average number of positive coronavirus cases in the county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

Linn County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, also under its rolling seven-day average of 14.

The state reported 272 new positive COVID-19 cases, 8.18 percent of the 3,324 test results reported in the last 24 hours.

Four long-term care facilities were removed from the state’s list of facilities with outbreaks, which is characterized by having three COVID-19 positive residents within the same 14-day period. Arbor Springs of West Des Moines in Dallas County, Dubuque County’s Specialty Care, Polk County’s Trinity Center at Luther Park and Polk County’s Mill Pond Health Care were removed from the list.

Two centers were added — Evans Memorial Home in Howard County and Grandview Heights in Marshall County.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Digital Editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.