Iowa reports 3,323 new coronavirus cases Friday

Iowa reported fewer positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours as all five Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab, which runs the tests, were closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state reported 3,323 new COVID-19 cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 62.63 percent, bringing Iowa’s total number of cases to 225,603.

The additions include 115 cases among children ages 17 and younger. A total number of children infected with the virus is 22,077. No new cases were reported among educations worker, leaving the total number of cases in that category at 7,602.

Of the 5,306 test results reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, the remaining 1,983 came back negative or inconclusive.

Iowa also reported 39 new confirmed COVID deaths in 25 counties in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,351.

Polk County reported four deaths and Woodbury and Davis counties each reported three.

The counties that reported two deaths each are Black Hawk, Floyd, Hamilton, Ida, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Scott.

The counties that reported one death each are Benton, Carroll, Des Moines, Harrison, Jackson, Jasper, Marshall, Montgomery, Shelby, Story, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Winneshiek.

Linn County added 43 cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 26.88 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 13,884 and its seven-day average is 174.

Johnson County added two cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 2.86 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 9,357 and its seven-day average is 86.

Story County added 16 cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 40 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 6,703 and its seven-day average is 93.

Black Hawk County added nine cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 25 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 10,736 and its seven-day average is 118.

Jones County added six cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 66.67 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 2,280 and its seven-day average is 24.

Hospitalizations across the state continued to dip in the past 24-hours, dropping from 1,269 to 1,226. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units also dipped from 271 to 256 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased slightly from 142 to 141.

The Top 10 Counties in Total Case are:

• Polk County: 33029

• Linn County: 13884

• Scott County: 10877

• Black Hawk County: 10736

• Woodbury County: 10183

• Johnson County: 9357

• Dubuque County: 9082

• Story County: 6703

• Dallas County: 6247

• Pottawattamie County: 6127

