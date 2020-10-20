Current Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 500

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high in Iowa on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations in the state were at 501 on Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to data analyzed by The Gazette. The number was increased from 480 on Monday. The previous high number for hospitalizations in Iowa was 482 on Oct. 14.

ICU patients also went up, from 108 to 122 and patients on ventilators remained the same at 45.

On Tuesday, the state added 754 new, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m., bringing Iowa’s total number of cases to 108,334. 4,123 tests results were reported in the last 24 hours for a positivity rate of 18.29 percent.

Of the new cases, 65 were of individuals aged 0-17 and 111 were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. The new numbers bring the total number of minors infected to 9,436 and the total number in the education category to 5,369.

Additionally, the state added 13 new, confirmed deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died to 1,549. Two of Tuesday’s new deaths were residents of Linn County. The total number of deaths in Linn County is now 126.

Bremer, Calhoun, Howard, Muscatine, O’Brien, Polk, Scott, Sioux, Tama, Union and Woodbury counties each had one additional death reported on Tuesday.

Locally, Linn County added 35 more cases within the 24-hour period on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 5,059.

The county’s seven-day average is 50, the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic. Its positivity rate is 9.36 percent over the last 24 hours.

Johnson County added its own 25 cases for a county total of 5,649. Johnson’s seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate over the last 24 hours is 12.95 percent.

Story County added 27 new cases for a total of 3,861 and its seven-day average is 19. Story’s positivity rate over the 24-hour period is 19.29 percent.

Black Hawk County added 33 cases for a total of 5,210. Its seven-day average is 39 and its positivity rate over the 24-hour period is 21.43 percent.

A couple of long-term care facilities were added to the state outbreak list on Tuesday. Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone County has three virus cases and Westview Care Center in Hancock County has three cases as well.

Locally, Winslow House Care Center in Marion was taken off the list, which it had been on since July 16. Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha added two recoveries for a total of 69. Its amount of total cases remains the same at 81.

