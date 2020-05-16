Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 16: 10 more deaths reported

10:30 a.m. Iowa sees 10 more deaths from coronavirus
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 279 positive cases for COVID-19 Saturday morning. That brings the state total to 14,328.
Ten more deaths also were reported, for a total of 346 so far in Iowa since March 8. An additional outbreak was reported at a long-term care facility, for a total of 36 facilities.
