Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 16: 10 more deaths reported

A member of the Iowa National Guard walks through the parking lot at the Kirkwood Community College Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
A member of the Iowa National Guard walks through the parking lot at the Kirkwood Community College Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
10:34AM | Sat, May 16, 2020

03:07AM | Sat, May 16, 2020

The Gazette

10:30 a.m. Iowa sees 10 more deaths from coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 279 positive cases for COVID-19 Saturday morning. That brings the state total to 14,328.

Ten more deaths also were reported, for a total of 346 so far in Iowa since March 8. An additional outbreak was reported at a long-term care facility, for a total of 36 facilities.

