CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 25: 648 new cases reported

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers holds a biohazard bag transport coronavirus test swab specimens at the Family Medicine
Medical assistant Katrina Rogers holds a biohazard bag transport coronavirus test swab specimens at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on April 20. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:59PM | Sat, April 25, 2020

Iowa records one-day high for positive coronavirus cases

11:27AM | Sat, April 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 25: 648 new cases reported

09:18AM | Sat, April 25, 2020

Iowa Veterans Home reports positive coronavirus case

08:18PM | Fri, April 24, 2020

Iowa 'not pursuing' buy of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

12:20 p.m. Five more deaths, 648 cases reported Saturday

Five more deaths and an additional 648 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — a new daily high — were reported Saturday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, for a total of 112 deaths and 5,092 positive cases.

There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs, the department said.

The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues, the state said.

At this time, one in 91 Iowans already have been tested.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health, the five deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

11:25 a.m. Correctional Center employee tests positive

A Linn County facilities department employee who was assigned to the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Linn County said Friday.

The employee, now self-isolating, last worked during the evening shift on Tuesday, according to a statement from Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner. The jail administration is working with the Linn County Public Health Department’s contact tracing process to identify jail employees who may have been inadvertently exposed to the virus.

By virtue of the employee’s job duties, he or she would not have had contact with the inmates housed in the jail, the sheriff’s statement said.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30PM | Fri, April 24, 2020

Pat McGrath, Dave Wright auto sales shift with pandemic

06:02PM | Fri, April 24, 2020

Farmers markets exempt from ban on large gatherings, Reynolds says

03:39PM | Fri, April 24, 2020

52 at West Liberty Foods meat processing plant test positive for coron ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa Veterans Home reports positive coronavirus case

Iowa 'not pursuing' buy of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

Pat McGrath, Dave Wright auto sales shift with pandemic

Farmers markets exempt from ban on large gatherings, Reynolds says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

52 at West Liberty Foods meat processing plant test positive for coronavirus

Campaigns shift to cameras and clicks to reach voters in coronavirus age

University of Iowa hospitals to resume elective surgeries following governor's order

Muscatine County Jail administrator who made anti-Muslim, homophobic posts online put on leave

On Iowa Politics Podcast: coronavirus and agriculture, voting from home, and reopening Iowa

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate