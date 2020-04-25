Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 25: 648 new cases reported

12:20 p.m. Five more deaths, 648 cases reported Saturday

Five more deaths and an additional 648 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — a new daily high — were reported Saturday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, for a total of 112 deaths and 5,092 positive cases.

There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs, the department said.

The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues, the state said.

At this time, one in 91 Iowans already have been tested.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health, the five deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

11:25 a.m. Correctional Center employee tests positive

A Linn County facilities department employee who was assigned to the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Linn County said Friday.

The employee, now self-isolating, last worked during the evening shift on Tuesday, according to a statement from Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner. The jail administration is working with the Linn County Public Health Department’s contact tracing process to identify jail employees who may have been inadvertently exposed to the virus.

By virtue of the employee’s job duties, he or she would not have had contact with the inmates housed in the jail, the sheriff’s statement said.