Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 22: Iowa City cancels fireworks, closes pools indefinitely

9:19 A.M.: IOWA CITY CANCELS FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS

The City of Iowa City announced Friday that it has canceled the Fourth of July fireworks display due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic.

The decisions was made in conjunction with the Summer of Arts, which held its Iowa City Jazz Festival at the same time as the fireworks. Summer of Arts activities still being held include virtual programming for the Iowa Arts Festival on June 5-7 and Jazz Festival July 3-5, drive-in movies at the Iowa City Municipal Airport during July and live virtual concerts for the Friday Night Concert Series.

For more information, visit the Summer of the Arts website.

9:35 A.M.: IOWA CITY POOLS CLOSED INDEFINITELY

Iowa City public pools will remain closed indefinitely during the normal summer season, according to a news release Friday. Gradual reopenings are planned for limited lap swimming at Mercer Aquatics Center and Robert A. Lee Recreation Center. Social distancing and increased hygiene practices are expected to be observed for the phased-in reopenings, which have yet to be scheduled.

Mercer is expected to reopen first, with Robert A. Lee reopening later in the summer.

For more information, visit the City of Iowa City website for coronavirus updates and resources.

