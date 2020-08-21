Iowa reports 878 new coronavirus cases - the most ever

Iowa on Friday reported more new cases than ever before of COVID-19 during a 24-hour period analyzed daily by The Gazette.

The record 878 cases reflected in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday brings the total to 54,709 people in Iowa who have tested positive since the new coronavirus was discovered March 8 in the state.

The daily tally of new cases has exceed 800 only three times before — 850 on July 15, 802 on July 16 and 832 on Aug. 14.

The statewide positivity rate also surged to 12.78 percent — the highest it has been since 13.91 percent on Aug. 2. The rate is the percentage of all tests run the period that prove positive. Iowa public health officials say 6,870 tests were run in the 24-hour period.

Iowa also recorded five additional deaths as a result of the virus. Two were reported in Johnson County, and one was reported in each of Emmet, O’Brien, Warren and Winnebago counties.

The new deaths related to the coronavirus bring the state’s total to 1,017.

After increasing, the statewide total of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 declined from 300 to 293, and the number of the patients in intensive care also declined, from 89 to 81. The number of the patients on ventilators went up from 31 to 32.

Here are the 10 counties that have reported the most cases:

• Polk County: 11,467

• Woodbury County: 3,884

• Black Hawk County: 3,447

• Linn County: 2,673

• Johnson County: 2,323

• Dallas County: 2,060

• Scott County: 1,942

• Dubuque County: 1,871

• Buena Vista County: 1,809

• Marshall County: 1,546

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report.