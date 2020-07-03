Iowa passes 30,000 positive coronavirus cases; 7 UNI athletes test positive

The state reported 390 new positive cases for COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 30,355 cases since the start of the pandemic. Three new deaths were confirmed, for a total of 720 COVID-19 related deaths.

The University of Northern Iowa released a statement on Friday announcing seven of its student-athletes and one staff member have tested postive for COVID-19. At least 150 student-athletes and staff members at UNI have been tested since the “resocialization process” began on June 8.

Since Monday, all athletes have been allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts, upon an initial COVID-19 test, daily temperature check and health screening. According to Director of Athletics David Harris, the weight room will be thoroughly cleaned during an extended closure.

As of June 13, Iowa State University reported 10 total student-athletes and two football players testing positive for COVID-19. In a Daily Iowan article on June 29, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced a total of 17 positive tests that had been conducted since May.

At least 4,547 tests were completed during the 24-hour period, with 4,157 negative tests and 390 positive tests, for a 8.58% positive rate.

Two of the deaths reported Friday are the firsts reported in Cherokee and Wright counties, the 57th and 58th counties with COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Linn County reported 14 new cases for a new total of 1,241. Johnson County reported 15 new cases, for a new total of 1,234.

On the list of long-term care facilities with outbreaks, cases at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion went up from 28 to 29 and recovered cases rose from 19 to 23. Vista Woods Care Center in Wapello County was removed from the list, the only facility in the county that was listing an outbreak.

Hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and patients on ventilators are all up slightly, 145 to 146, 36 to 40, and 18 to 20, respectively.

All Test Iowa sites are closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.

The Gazette gathers COVID-19 data at 11 a.m. each day provided by the State of Iowa at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Digital editor John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

