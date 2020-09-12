Eight more Iowa deaths due to coronavirus

Iowa saw eight additional deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, according to numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The state now has reported 1,216 people have died from the novel coronavirus since March 8.

The state also recorded 749 new positive cases within the 24-hour time period as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Linn County had 51 new positive cases. That’s almost 15 percent of those residents tested in the one-day time frame.

The three counties with state universities continued to see double-digit cases recorded as positive:

• Johnson, home to the University of Iowa, with 34 new positive cases — its lowest count since Aug. 22, at 42.

• Black Hawk, the location of the University of Northern Iowa, with 33 added positive cases — that county’s lowest since Aug. 25, with 25 reported on that day.

• Story, where Iowa State University is based, saw 27 new positive cases — its lowest total of positive cases since it recorded 28 on Aug. 24. Story also recorded a coronavirus-related death, for a total of 17.

At long-term care facilities, Winslow Home Care Center, in Linn County, added one case, for a total of 35. One resident has recovered, according to state figures.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitalizations were up nine people, for a current figure of 290. Seven more Iowans were moved to intensive-care units, for a total of 83.

One patients was taken off a ventilator, brining that number down to 36 statewide.

Overall, 5,544 test results were counted within the 24-hour period, with 13.51 percent of those testing positive.

Counties with new confirmed deaths:

• Clinton — 1, with a total of 16

• Crawford — 1, for a total of 4

• Hamilton — 1, for a total of 3

• Polk — 3, for a total of 251

• Pottawattamie — 1, for a total of 36

• Story — 1, for a total of 17.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

• Polk — 14485

• Johnson — 4766

• Woodbury — 4478

• Black Hawk — 4151

• Linn — 3451

• Story — 3091

• Dallas — 2558

• Scott — 2496

• Dubuque — 2351

• Buena Vista — 1890

Counties with double-digit or more increases:

• Polk — 89

• Woodbury — 60

• Linn — 51

• Dubuque — 47

• Scott — 37

• Johnson — 34

• Black Hawk — 33

• Pottawattamie — 28

• Story — 27

• Sioux — 15

• Crawford — 13

• Dallas — 12

• Plymouth — 12

• Warren — 11

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.