Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 2: 757 new cases reported

11:05 a.m. 757 more cases of coronavirus reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 757 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday — another high for daily counts — and for a total of 8,641 positive cases.

Five more deaths also were reported by the department, for a total of 175 deaths attributed to the virus.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs.

Eighty-seven percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place — 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

Among those tested positive, 353 currently are hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. At this time, one in 63 Iowans have already been tested.

The five deaths were in the following counties:

• Linn County — 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

10:48 a.m.: BLOOD DRIVE SET FOR WEDNESDAY

American Red Cross of Iowa will host a blood drive Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. According to the organization’s website, thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments are now required to support social distancing. Anyone interested in donating can select a time online or via phone at 1-800 RED CROSS. Donors will be mailed a coupon for Culver’s frozen custard.

10:45 a.m.: HY-VEE TO GIVE AWAY BANANAS

Hy-Vee will give away more than 32,000 bananas to customers at Coral Ridge Mall this Tuesday, courtesy Dole Food Co. The giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m., or while supplies last. One bag per customer, and each bag will contain approximately a dozen bananas.