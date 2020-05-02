CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 2: 757 new cases reported

Family and friends of recovered coronavirus patient Chad Edmonds of Cedar Rapids hold signs while gathered for his disch
Family and friends of recovered coronavirus patient Chad Edmonds of Cedar Rapids hold signs while gathered for his discharge from St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:04AM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 2: 757 new cases reported

03:39AM | Sat, May 02, 2020

Gazette Weekend News Update, May 2 and May 3

07:39PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Tyson closes its largest beef plant after coronavirus outbreak

06:44PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

The reasons behind drop in Iowa tax collections - we can't blame the c ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

11:05 a.m. 757 more cases of coronavirus reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 757 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday — another high for daily counts — and for a total of 8,641 positive cases.

Five more deaths also were reported by the department, for a total of 175 deaths attributed to the virus.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville and other labs.

Eighty-seven percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place — 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

Among those tested positive, 353 currently are hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. At this time, one in 63 Iowans have already been tested.

The five deaths were in the following counties:

• Linn County — 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County — 1 older adult (61-80 years)

10:48 a.m.: BLOOD DRIVE SET FOR WEDNESDAY

American Red Cross of Iowa will host a blood drive Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. According to the organization’s website, thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments are now required to support social distancing. Anyone interested in donating can select a time online or via phone at 1-800 RED CROSS. Donors will be mailed a coupon for Culver’s frozen custard.

10:45 a.m.: HY-VEE TO GIVE AWAY BANANAS

Hy-Vee will give away more than 32,000 bananas to customers at Coral Ridge Mall this Tuesday, courtesy Dole Food Co. The giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m., or while supplies last. One bag per customer, and each bag will contain approximately a dozen bananas.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:40PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Meatless May? Latino civil rights group launches meat boycott as coron ...

04:48PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate,' says St. Luke's patient after 35-d ...

04:34PM | Fri, May 01, 2020

Spielman's Event Services closes after 30 years due to pandemic's econ ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Gazette Weekend News Update, May 2 and May 3

Tyson closes its largest beef plant after coronavirus outbreak

The reasons behind drop in Iowa tax collections - we can't blame the coronavirus pandemic... yet

Meatless May? Latino civil rights group launches meat boycott as coronavirus hits plant workers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Will Biden's vice presidential selection make a difference?

COVID-19: A wake-up call for Iowa nursing home care

Report: Higher education enrollment was falling even before coronavirus

Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate,' says St. Luke's patient after 35-day hospital stay

Spielman's Event Services closes after 30 years due to pandemic's economic impact

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate