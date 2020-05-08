CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Michael Bubl#xe9; performances for Moline, Des Moines moved to 2021

National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center,
National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, giv ...

09:41AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Michael Bubl#xe9; perform ...

09:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now? ...

09:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MICHAEL BUBLE PERFORMANCES IN MOLINE, DES MOINES MOVED TO 2021

Michael Bublé’s “An Evening with Michael Bublé” Tour has rescheduled dates to 2021. The 26-date series of concerts will begin February 6 in Salt Lake City and conclude March 25 in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a news release Friday.

Bubble’s shows at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill., has been switched to Feb. 20, 2021. He will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines the following day.

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” Bublé said in the release. “I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out.”

Buble also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness

07:30AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Now playing at Iowa county fairs: The waiting game

07:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Shower Mom with love - from a distance
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Pilcher

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'Death stalked swiftly' in 1918. What will we remember now?

Tyson outbreak: Short closure but enduring grief

Scenic designer in Iowa City looks for light in the darkness

Now playing at Iowa county fairs: The waiting game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ready to reopen? Four Cedar Rapids business leaders offer advice

Judge rules Iowa law unconstitutional that blocked sex education funding to Planned Parenthood

Iowa shifts focus from coronavirus mitigation to management

Iowa is dying from all this success

Shower Mom with love - from a distance

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate