Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Michael Bubl#xe9; performances for Moline, Des Moines moved to 2021

MICHAEL BUBLE PERFORMANCES IN MOLINE, DES MOINES MOVED TO 2021

Michael Bublé’s “An Evening with Michael Bublé” Tour has rescheduled dates to 2021. The 26-date series of concerts will begin February 6 in Salt Lake City and conclude March 25 in Jacksonville, Fla., according to a news release Friday.

Bubble’s shows at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill., has been switched to Feb. 20, 2021. He will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines the following day.

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” Bublé said in the release. “I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out.”

Buble also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.

