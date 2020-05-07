CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 7: Von Maur stores reopening Friday

A sign is posted at Pita'z Mediterranean and American Cuisine in Hiawatha on Monday, May 4, 2020.
A sign is posted at Pita’z Mediterranean and American Cuisine in Hiawatha on Monday, May 4, 2020. Pita’z has been donating meals to local hospitals and nursing home staff, and Joe Sample has stepped up to help deliver them. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
10:30AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

10:07AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Linn County Fair cancels grounds, grandstand entertainment for 2020

09:59AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

09:24AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Nearly 25,000 more Iowans file unemployment claims
VON MAUR STORES REOPENING FRIDAY

Von Maur announced it will reopen stores in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Cedar Falls using reduced hours and safety measures starting Friday.

The reduced hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Von Maur said it will be implementing daily employee health screenings, social distancing measures, contactless payments, curbside service options and sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction. Its aforementioned stores are at Lindale Plaza, Iowa River Landing and College Square Mall.

Online Czech language lessons offered

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library recently partnered with Anna Cooková, an instructor with CzechTalk, to offer online Czech language and culture lessons.

Beginner’s Czech Language & Culture I begins on Thursday, June 4. Each class will be held from 8 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday from June 4 through August 6. During the 15 hours of instruction over 10 weeks, participants will learned to read, write, and speak in Czech.

The cost is $210 for NCSML members, $235 for non-members. This fee includes all course materials. The class size is limited to 20 students, so interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Contact Cooková for a registration form at annacookova@gmail.com or 715-651-7044.

06:00AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

04:27AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

09:39PM | Wed, May 06, 2020

