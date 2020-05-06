CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 6: 2nd C.R. police officer tests positive

Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School senior Jami Cook has her photo taken with her decision day 2020 certificate during a
Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School senior Jami Cook has her photo taken with her decision day 2020 certificate during a senior appreciation event by the staff at the school in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, April 20, 2020. Teachers and staff handed out decision day certificates, cheered on the seniors and gave them yard signs in a show of support. About 70 percent of the seniors came through the two-hour event. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
10:41AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

10:41AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

10:29AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, cit ...

08:50AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for ...

07:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as sto ...
10:38 a.m. C.R. Second C.R. Police Officer Tests Positive

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced a second city police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was off duty, began to experience minor symptoms while at home and requested a test Sunday that came back positive Wednesday. The officer last worked Saturday and is between 18 and 40.

The department said the officer is self-isolating in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health and local public health guidelines.

10:30 a.m. C.R. Downtown Farmers Market WIll Be Drive-Thru

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced Tuesday the June 6 and June 20 dates of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market presented by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust will be drive-thru only.

Prior to the market, attendees will place orders online on the local e-commerce platform, Cedar Rapids Area Shop Where I Live at www.cedarrapids.shopwhereilive.com. Attendees will pick up items from vendors between 7:30 a.m. and noon on market Saturdays.

The drive-thru markets will take place in Downtown Cedar Rapids and feature about 30 vendors with products like produce, honey, baked goods, prepared food and other farm products. Online ordering for June 6 vendors will be available from Monday, May 25 to Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. No purchases will be made on-site. A list of June 6 vendors and the market venue will be available soon on www.CRDowntownMarket.com.

8:30 a.m. Englert, Other I.C. Music Venues Ask For Help

The Englert Theatre and partnering music venues The Mill, Gabe’s, Trumpet Blossom and others in Iowa City are asking supporters to contact senators and other politicians to give them help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venues have joined the National Independent Venue Association, a group of more than 1,200 independent music venues and promoters in 50 states, to urge Congress to give them the financial assistance they need to survive their current shutdowns and reopen once the pandemic passes.

They ask supporters to click on the NIVA website here to join their fight.

06:30AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

St. Luke's medical technology lab pivots to coronavirus response ...

06:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

University of Iowa Health Care workers join HERO Registry

03:40AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gazette Daily News Briefing, May 6
