Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 6: 2nd C.R. police officer tests positive

10:38 a.m. C.R. Second C.R. Police Officer Tests Positive

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced a second city police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was off duty, began to experience minor symptoms while at home and requested a test Sunday that came back positive Wednesday. The officer last worked Saturday and is between 18 and 40.

The department said the officer is self-isolating in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health and local public health guidelines.

10:30 a.m. C.R. Downtown Farmers Market WIll Be Drive-Thru

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced Tuesday the June 6 and June 20 dates of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market presented by Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust will be drive-thru only.

Prior to the market, attendees will place orders online on the local e-commerce platform, Cedar Rapids Area Shop Where I Live at www.cedarrapids.shopwhereilive.com. Attendees will pick up items from vendors between 7:30 a.m. and noon on market Saturdays.

The drive-thru markets will take place in Downtown Cedar Rapids and feature about 30 vendors with products like produce, honey, baked goods, prepared food and other farm products. Online ordering for June 6 vendors will be available from Monday, May 25 to Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. No purchases will be made on-site. A list of June 6 vendors and the market venue will be available soon on www.CRDowntownMarket.com.

8:30 a.m. Englert, Other I.C. Music Venues Ask For Help

The Englert Theatre and partnering music venues The Mill, Gabe’s, Trumpet Blossom and others in Iowa City are asking supporters to contact senators and other politicians to give them help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venues have joined the National Independent Venue Association, a group of more than 1,200 independent music venues and promoters in 50 states, to urge Congress to give them the financial assistance they need to survive their current shutdowns and reopen once the pandemic passes.

They ask supporters to click on the NIVA website here to join their fight.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com