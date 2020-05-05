Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 5:

CORONAVIRUS

Attorneys general urging Department of Justice to investigate suspected beef price-fixing

Balloons are seen for parade participants to take and use to decorate their cars in Iowa City on Sunday.
Balloons are seen for parade participants to take and use to decorate their cars in Iowa City on Sunday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
11:15 a.m.: Miller, 10 other AGs urge federal investigation of meatpacking prices

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 other states urge the Department of Justice to pursue a federal investigation into suspected national price-fixing by meat packers in the cattle industry.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the attorneys general expressed concern over the likelihood of manipulation of the market for processed beef. The four largest meatpacking companies control more than 80 percent of the beef processing in the United States.

The shelf price of beef is exceptionally high, while cattle prices are low and continue to dive. The concern over market manipulation has increased with beef prices reaching record levels as consumers stockpile meat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cattle prices remain low and are decreasing.

“We are specifically asking the Department of Justice to lead a thorough examination of the competitive dynamics of this industry,” the letter says. “Now, more than ever, we need to dedicate our collective resources to promote competition and protect consumers.”

In addition to Iowa, the states signing the letter were Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

