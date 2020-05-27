CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 27:

Revival Theatre Company providing benefit concert Sunday

Tara Walker of Marion and her sister, Robin Odean of Cedar Rapids (left) wish their father, Jerry Ridenour of Marion, a
Tara Walker of Marion and her sister, Robin Odean of Cedar Rapids (left) wish their father, Jerry Ridenour of Marion, a happy birthday from outside his second-floor window at UnityPoint Health’s Living Center West rehabilitation center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Ridenour. who was recovering from an earlier procedure at the care facility, contracted the novel coronavirus just over three weeks ago and has since recovered. His family has been unable to be with him during this time, but thanks to maintenance staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, they were able to wish him happy birthday from outside his second-floor window. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
09:30AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

John Beckelman art exhibition on view online during pandemic

08:39AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 27:

07:30AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Recovered coronavirus patient defies odds after 27 days on ventilator

02:04AM | Wed, May 27, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 27
9:10 a.m.: Revival Theatre Company providing benefit concert Sunday

Revival Theatre Company will provide a benefit concert Sunday at its Facebook page.

It will be showcasing songs from “A” (AVP singing “Simple Joys” from Pippin) to “Z” (Zane Hadish singing “Where are all the People” from Chaplin) and everything in between.

More than 20 performers — including Amy Friedl Stoner, Ezekiel Andrew and Nina Swanson — will sing iconic songs from RTC productions.

The performance beging at 7 p.m., and the RTC Board has agreed to match the first $1,500 donated, dollar for dollar, to help ensure RTC is ready “When the Curtain Rises Again.”

8:35 a.m.: Hanes cloth defender masks have been distributed to Iowa Fareways

The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided 35,000 Hanes cloth defender masks to Fareway, and the masks have been sent to local Iowa stores to be distributed to their local customers.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Covid19
