Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 27:

9:10 a.m.: Revival Theatre Company providing benefit concert Sunday

Revival Theatre Company will provide a benefit concert Sunday at its Facebook page.

It will be showcasing songs from “A” (AVP singing “Simple Joys” from Pippin) to “Z” (Zane Hadish singing “Where are all the People” from Chaplin) and everything in between.

More than 20 performers — including Amy Friedl Stoner, Ezekiel Andrew and Nina Swanson — will sing iconic songs from RTC productions.

The performance beging at 7 p.m., and the RTC Board has agreed to match the first $1,500 donated, dollar for dollar, to help ensure RTC is ready “When the Curtain Rises Again.”

8:35 a.m.: Hanes cloth defender masks have been distributed to Iowa Fareways

The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided 35,000 Hanes cloth defender masks to Fareway, and the masks have been sent to local Iowa stores to be distributed to their local customers.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com