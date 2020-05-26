Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 26: Most of Iowa Games Canceled

10:36 a.m. Corridor Corporate Games Turns Virtual

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second-annual Corridor Corporate Games has been changed from in-person events to the Corporate Games Virtual Challenge.

The Games start June 1 and run through July 31.

“In mid-March, when it became apparent that this pandemic could have an effect on our ability to gather this summer, our staff began looking at alternative options,” said Chuck Long, CEO of the Iowa Sports Foundation. “The goal of the Virtual Challenge is to continue to provide participating companies with opportunities for positive employee engagement during a difficult time. Physical and mental health is now more important than ever.”

The first week of competition includes two virtual nature walks, a BARRE class, Name That Tune trivia, Body BLAST and Yoga Flow.

“We are still offering our Blood Donation Challenge, and we know that now is a critical time for donations,” said Long. “If you are able, please visit DeGowin Blood Center or Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center location and give the gift of life while helping your company.”

Over 30 companies have registered to participate for 2020. To learn more and follow the competition, visit https://corridorcorporategames.org.

9:43 a.m. Normal Parking And Enforcement Procedures In Cedar Rapids Resumed

Cedar Rapids downtown parking system, in cooperation with the City of Cedar Rapids, Park Cedar Rapids, and the Downtown Parking Management Board enacted substantial changes to on-street enforcement practices to provide relief and assistance to downtown workers and businesses alike, beginning in March.

As we anticipate the reopening of many businesses following Gov. Kim Reynolds updated Proclamation of Disaster Relief, Cedar Rapids downtown parking system will resume normal parking practices effective Monday June 1st, 2020. This is to include both monthly parking operations and enforcement practices related to metered parking in downtown.

9:23 a.m. Majority Of Iowa Games Canceled

The majority of the 2020 Summer Iowa Games have been been canceled, it was announced Tuesday by organizers.

“The Summer Iowa Games takes months of coordination and a tremendous amount of effort from our staff,” said Chuck Long, Iowa Games CEO/Executive Director. “There are still many unknowns about COVID-19 and the reopening process so we cannot justify holding the Games as it puts our athletes, coaches, volunteers, and staff at risk.”

Long said a few events will take place or have been rescheduled. They can be found here.

That list is subject to change.

