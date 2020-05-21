CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 21: Utilities can again disconnect service for non-paying customers

Senior Jojo Miller, 18, poses for a photo with a 'congratulations graduate' sign at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Senior Jojo Miller, 18, poses for a photo with a ‘congratulations graduate’ sign at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
09:15AM | Thu, May 21, 2020

08:33AM | Thu, May 21, 2020

02:45AM | Thu, May 21, 2020

05:35PM | Wed, May 20, 2020

Utilities can again disconnect service for non-paying customers

Municipal-owned utilities can disconnect service for non-paying customers again starting on May 28, the Iowa Utility Board announced Wednesday evening.

Investor-owned utilities can resume disconnections starting on July 1. Exceptions remain for anyone who is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus or has a “health condition that requires the use of electric or natural gas service.”

Livestream concert Friday

Vocalist Abby Bunker, 13, and keyboard player Evan Wazac, 15, will perform together Friday at 6 p.m. on Evan’s front porch.

Click on the Music and Arts Studios page to see the Facebook LIVE event!

