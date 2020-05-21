Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 21: Utilities can again disconnect service for non-paying customers

Utilities can again disconnect service for non-paying customers
Municipal-owned utilities can disconnect service for non-paying customers again starting on May 28, the Iowa Utility Board announced Wednesday evening.
Investor-owned utilities can resume disconnections starting on July 1. Exceptions remain for anyone who is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus or has a “health condition that requires the use of electric or natural gas service.”
Livestream concert Friday
Vocalist Abby Bunker, 13, and keyboard player Evan Wazac, 15, will perform together Friday at 6 p.m. on Evan’s front porch.
Click on the Music and Arts Studios page to see the Facebook LIVE event!
