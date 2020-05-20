CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 20:

Iowa City Water Division encourages businesses to flush their plumbing upon reopening

Dave Parsons of Iowa City, University of Iowa class of 1975, plays trombone with other members of the University of Iowa
Dave Parsons of Iowa City, University of Iowa class of 1975, plays trombone with other members of the University of Iowa Alumni Pep Band on top of the 10th Street parking ramp at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Monday. Parsons covered the end of his trombone with a bandana as a safety precaution, and band members stood six feet apart and played facing away from each other. The band members gathered to play for Mercy medical providers on Monday, and at St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

No-bid Iowa vendor charged with felony in assault on woman

09:37AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

States accused of fudging or bungling coronavirus testing data

09:36AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 20:

09:30AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

New C.R. program gets a handle on transportation needs through donated ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

9:35 a.m.: Iowa City Water Division: Flush plumbing upon reopening

IOWA CITY — Iowa City’s Water Division encourages property owners to flush their plumbing following extended closures. This guidance pertains to commercial buildings, apartments and private residential properties, and is recommended to help maintain water quality.

Flushing water lines moves fresh water into your plumbing, displacing any water that has been sitting in the pipes during the closure.

The following steps can be taken for smaller, basic building plumbing systems:

* Disconnect or bypass any point-of-use treatment equipment (i.e. filters or softeners), and remove faucet aerators.

* Flush the service line by locating and opening several cold water faucets closest to the water meter and allow to run for a minimum of 15 minutes. Next, open the remaining cold water faucets in succession and flush for a minimum of 8 minutes each.

* Flush all appliances that use water. Run an empty load in the dishwasher, let the water flow through drinking water fixtures, faucets and drinking fountains. Don’t forget to flush kitchen sink sprayers. Empty the ice from the ice maker bin, run and discard two additional batches of ice.

* Flush all toilets, spas and water features like fountains. Follow manufacturer’s instructions on filter replacement

* Flush your hot water lines starting with the faucet closest to the water heater. Open all hot water faucets in succession and run for 8 minutes. Repeat until hot water is depleted.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:00AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

No-bid Iowa vendor charged with felony in assault on woman

09:37AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

States accused of fudging or bungling coronavirus testing data

09:36AM | Wed, May 20, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 20:
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

States accused of fudging or bungling coronavirus testing data

New C.R. program gets a handle on transportation needs through donated bikes

Coronavirus live Q&A with Cedar Rapids City Manager: Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 20th

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus trends point to more Iowa businesses reopening

Republicans hoping to oust Trump launch ad in Iowa

Investors bail on the company behind TestIowa's COVID-19 tests

Farmers can apply next week for $16 billion in coronavirus aid

Iowa regulator praises Tyson for response in Perry

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate