Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 19: Safety materials sent to polling places ahead of June 2 primary

9:05 a.m. Safety Materials Shipped To Polling Places Ahead of June 2 Primary Vote

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard have partnered to deliver masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to polling places ahead of a June 2 primary vote.

The Secretary of State’s office is also shipping social distancing markers and face shields to all 99 counties for use at the polls. More than $500,000 in additional funding is being provided to the counties to cover the costs of other safety materials. The funds were made possible by federal grants.

“Protecting voters and poll workers while making sure every eligible Iowan is able to safely cast a ballot is our goal,” Pate said. “Polls will be open on June 2 and we want Iowans who choose to vote in-person to know we’re taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Although polls will be open on June 2, many counties are consolidating polling locations. Voters are encouraged to check with their county auditor or visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information. Iowans can also vote absentee from home or at a location designated by their county auditor. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is this Friday, May 22. For more information about your voting options, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

