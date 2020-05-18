Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 18: Cedar Rapids Kennedy hoping for a live graduation

10:52 a.m. Cedar Rapids Kennedy will try to host live graduation at Kingston Stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS — According to its Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School will attempt a live graduation at Kingston Stadium on July 1.

The Facebook post said this: “We have received permission to attempt to hold a live Kennedy Graduation Ceremony, if health restrictions permit, on July 11 at Kingston Stadium. The decision will be final on July 1 and if we cannot hold it on this date we will not reschedule. Time is TBD. We will work hard to make this happen!”

9:50 a.m. No Seinfeld for Cedar Rapids, Paramount .... for now

CEDAR RAPIDS — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 24th at the Paramount Theatre, has been postponed, the Paramount released on its website Monday.

The venue and tour management are working together to determine a new date and further information will be communicated as it becomes available.

Ticket holders are in the process of being notified and should hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

Guests should contact the Paramount Theatre ticket office with questions. Please note, we are currently experiencing higher than normal call volumes and patience is appreciated. Guests are encouraged to check the Paramount Theatre Facebook page and CREventsLive.com for current updates on events.

11:02 a.m. Pork Tornadoes rescheduled at McGrath Ampitheater

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Pork Tornadoes concert, originally scheduled for Friday, June 19th at the McGrath Amphitheatre, has been rescheduled for Friday, September 25th at the McGrath Amphitheatre, VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced Monday.

Those with tickets to the original date should hold on to their original tickets and they will be valid for the new date — no other action is needed.

Guests should contact the U.S. Cellular Center ticket office with questions. Guests are encouraged to check the McGrath Amphitheatre Facebook page and CREventsLive.com for current updates on events.

11:24 a.m. Iowa City parking rates returned Monday

IOWA CITY — Monday was the first day for the return of parking regulations in Iowa City.

Starting Monday, Iowa City resumed charging hourly rates for parking in City parking decks, as well as metered parking.

Since March, the City has waived hourly fees for parking in its parking decks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of most downtown businesses. In response to the reopening of businesses, the City will return to normal parking operations.

Normal rates for parking decks will return at 7 a.m. Monday. Any vehicles that have been parked overnight in parking decks should be removed immediately to avoid accruing parking fees.

The City will maintain the on-street parking spaces designated for picking up to-go orders or items from various restaurants or businesses through the summer.

Citizens are encouraged to download and use the Passport App as a fast, touch-less, and cash-free way to pay for parking at all on-street metered spaces and in the Chauncey Swan and Harrison Street parking facilities.

For the gated parking decks, we encourage the public to use credit cards and pay using the automated equipment to reduce person-to-person transactions. Parking facilities and equipment continue to be disinfected daily.

For more information on metered parking and parking facility rates, visit www.icgov.org/parkingmeters.

11:48 a.m. Memorial Day hours for Johnson County offices

JOHNSON COUNTY — Most Johnson County governmental offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, County facilities have been closed to the public since 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will continue to be closed through 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County continues to provide County services. Many Johnson County services are available online, by phone, or through mail or email. Contact information for all County

departments and offices are available on the Johnson County website at www.johnsoncounty.com.