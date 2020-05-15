CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 15: IOWA CITY TO RESUME NORMAL PARKING RATES, ENFORCEMENT MONDAY

A bald eagle is seen on the side of a tractor truck trailer as members of the Iowa National Guard work at the Kirkwood C
A bald eagle is seen on the side of a tractor truck trailer as members of the Iowa National Guard work at the Kirkwood Community College Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
09:39AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

08:00AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

Iowa lawmakers figure out rules for returning to work June 3

07:30AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

06:30AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

9:39 A.M.: IOWA CITY RESUMES NORMAL PARKING RATES, ENFORCEMENT

City of Iowa City announced Friday that it will resume normal rates and enforcement at parking decks and street meters, beginning Monday at 7 a.m.

Hourly fees have been waived since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of downtown businesses.

Street parking spaces will remain available for curbside pickup and to-go orders from restaurants and other businesses throughout the summer.

Officials encourage the use of mobile apps, credit cards and automated pay equipment to reduce face-to-face transactions.

Parking facilities and equipment continue to be disinfected daily. For more information, visit City of Iowa City parking meters website.

JOHNSON COUNTY EXTENDS BUILDING CLOSURES

Johnson County Board of Supervisors has extended the closures of government buildings, except for the Johnson County Courthouse. The Board voted and approved to continue the closures until June 8 at 7:30 a.m.

Public access to the courthouse will remain limited.

Many Johnson County services are available online, by phone, or through mail or email. Contact information for all County departments and offices are available on the Johnson County website.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

09:39AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

08:00AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

07:30AM | Fri, May 15, 2020

