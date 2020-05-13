Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 13:

CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City delays radon testing requirement until July 2021

Cerimonial cords worn for voluntarism and academic achievement, among other things, are arranged on a table during cap and gown distribution at Linn-Mar Stadium on Tuesday. The school will have a series of smaller Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies featuring five graduating seniors at a time having their names read and walking the stage to receive their diplomas. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
8:20 a.m.: Iowa City delays radon testing requirement until July 2021

IOWA CITY — The city’s plan to verify radon testing at all single-family detached and duplex rental units has been moved back to July 1, 2021, due to COVID-19.

In January, the City of Iowa City announced a new policy requiring all single-family detached and duplex rental properties to be tested for hazardous radon levels as a step towards improved public health. The ordinance, set to go into effect on July 1, 2020, has been extended and will begin July 1, 2021.

Property owners are encouraged to use this extension to schedule radon inspections and take the steps needed for mitigation while units may be vacant. Radon testing completed throughout this year will be accepted to document compliance with the new radon requirements that will go into effect on July 1, 2021.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

