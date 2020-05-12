Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 12:

8:39 a.m. Englert’s “Acting Out! Prep School” Workshop Video Series

The Englert Theatre in Iowa City has announced its annual “Acting Out! Prep School” workshop will be a three-part video series this year. The acting workshop is geared towards those ages 8-12, who will be able to learn basic acting skills and work to create an original monologue written for their own original character.

More information will be forthcoming.

