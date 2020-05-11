Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 11: Garbage, landfill updates for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

10:03 a.m. St. Jude Church and Sweet Corn Festival canceled for 2020

On Sunday, the St. Jude Church and Sweet Corn Festival released a statement saying the event for 2020 has been canceled.

“After careful consideration and consultation with St. Jude Church and Sweet Corn Festival leadership, we regretfully inform you the traditional Sweet Corn Festival scheduled for August 7-9, 2020, will be cancelled for this year,” the statement read. “We thank all our volunteers and patrons who have supported us for 45 years. Please keep an eye on our website, www.judesweetcornfest.com, Facebook, and Instagram pages for updates. We look forward to the 2021 Sweet Corn Festival on August 13-15.”

For more information contact: Father Mark Murphy at m.murphy@dbqarch.org.

Cedar Rapids garbage and recycling will fully resume after protective equipment secured

The City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling division announced a full return to normal collection services effective Monday, May 11. Previously, the division adjusted collection procedures to reduce the risk of worker exposure to COVID-19 by limiting the need to exit collection vehicles to retrieve refuse.

The division has secured necessary protective equipment to allow operators to safely collect all refuse. By Monday, May 11, collection for all regular garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky/special haul items will have resumed.

Garbage Collection

— Extra garbage bag collection continues as normal. Be sure to affix an extra garbage sticker, visible to the driver, onto any bags that don’t fit in your gray GARBY cart. Set the first extra bag on top of your GARBY, and any additional bags on the ground, three feet away from your GARBY.

Tip: Use smaller garbage bags to fit more items into your collection cart.

Recycling Collection

— Extra recycling items that do not fit into your blue CURBY cart be set out in a cardboard box. Please limit extra boxes to 2ft by 3ft by 2ft in size. Set the extra recycling box on the ground, three feet away from your CURBY on garbage day.

— Glass collection has resumed. If possible, please limit your glass to one bucket each week so collection routes do not become congested. Clear and colored glass can be mixed together and placed in a separate bucket with a handle, no larger than five gallons, three feet away from your CURBY cart for collection. Glass cannot be disposed in your CURBY cart.

Tip: Flatten items to get more into your collection cart.

Tip: Our recycling sorting facility has noticed an increase in non-recyclable items arriving at their facility. Help us reduce contamination by learning what doesn’t belong in your CURBY cart at www.RecyclingSimplified.com

Yard Waste Collection

— Collection of green YARDY (yard waste) carts continues.

If you have more yard waste than will fit in your YARDY cart, you may once again separate brush into 2ft by 3ft bundles that way less than 40 pounds. The maximum diameter for branches is 5 inches. Use biodegradable twine to bundle, and set on the ground, three feet away from YARDY for collection.

Lawn and leaf bags are only collected during the spring and fall leaf vacuum collection program. These bags will not be collected again until fall.

Bulky Item & Special Haul Collection

— Routine bulky item and special haul collection resumed on Monday, April 27. This service has been in high demand since that time. Crews are fully booked for the next two weeks. We will schedule bulky collection in the order they are received.

Iowa City landfill and recycling center reopening plan (cash is discouraged)

According to the city of Iowa City on Monday, the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center will open to residential customers on Monday, May 18, 2020. All services, including yard waste, bulky items, electronics and appliances recycling, and compost and wood chips, will be available.

The Landfill is located at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW in Iowa City. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday the week of May 18. The Landfill will be closed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 and Monday, May 25, 2020. Following May 25, regular hours of Monday-Friday resume, and Saturday hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Please note the following: The Landfill office will remain closed to customers. The use of cash is discouraged. Please plan to pay by credit card or debit card, check, or charge account (businesses only).

When the Landfill is open, household hazardous materials will be accepted at the hazardous materials facility (lane 1 at the landfill) from residents between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Residents no longer need to make appointments to drop off materials. Please see icgov.org/hhm for more information. Businesses must call for an appointment.

The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, by State law, serves Johnson County and the residents of Kalona and Riverside. Other residents and businesses must utilize the landfill in the county they reside. For information on your service area outside of Johnson County, please see https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Land-Quality/Solid-Waste/Comprehensive-Planning. By State law, customers from other service areas will be turned away.

Staff anticipates high traffic volume following the first few weeks of reopening to the general public. Please be prepared for a long line for services. Businesses with vehicles larger than a pick-up will be directed to dump in the landfill rather than at the residential dumpsters. The City continues to encourage the use of curbside services.

Special item collection for City of Iowa City curbside customers will resume June 1. Please visit https://www.icgov.org/garbage for details and call 319-356-5151 to schedule a pick-up.

The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa will reopen Friday

In a release Monday, The National Motorcycle Museum said it will reopen this Friday, but with a few safety guidelines.

In fact, the release began “BEFORE you visit us, please closely read the following safety procedures in place at the Museum.”

Following CDC standards:

It will be mandatory that visitors and staff wear a facemask at all times inside the Museum.

Bring your own or be prepared to purchase one from us at the door for a $1.00 donation the the Museum.

Temperatures of staff will be taken at the beginning of each shift.

Hand sanitizer will be available for use. Only half capacity will be allowed inside the Museum, including staff.

ONLY Credit or Debit Cards will be accepted, NO CASH. ONLY visitors 16 years of age and older will be admitted.

High traffic areas in Museum including counter surfaces, door handles, and credit card machines will be cleaned and sanitized for your safety.

“We will be reminding customers to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet apart.”

Normal hours will resume: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.