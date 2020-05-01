CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 1: EntreFEST switches to digital format

NewBoCo announced that EntreFEST will shift to a digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day conference for entrepreneurs will still be held June 4-5.

All speaker sessions, networking events and other activities will be conducted online.

“We’ve had a very positive response from all our speakers,” Events Director for NewBoCo Jill Wilkins said about the event normally hosted in Cedar Rapids. “All of the keynotes are very excited to still participate and actually have some new ideas, things they want to talk about in light of the current situation. We’re excited about that.”

Guests can access Zoom lounges for networking hot spots and chat with other virtual attendees. The event’s happy-hour gatherings, concerts and a live comedy session will be part of the online slate.

“The interaction piece has always been a big part of EntreFEST,” Wilkins said. “That’s going to be one of the things we’re focusing on a lot over the next few weeks and months. Making sure we bring that to our attendees so they still have that opportunity to make meaningful connections and opportunities in that virtual setting.”

Attendees also will receive recordings of all sessions from the conference.

Visit EntreFEST for a complete conference schedule.

