Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 28

Iowa’s tally of positive coronavirus cases rose to nearly 300 as of Saturday, with an additional 64 identified — including 14 in Linn County, which saw the biggest jump of any county in the state.

Iowa’s 298 positive cases do not include a previously identified individual in Black Hawk County who is not from Iowa. Iowa’s State Hygienic Lab and other labs have reported a total of 4,375 negative test results to date.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 64 new positive cases include:

• Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.