Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 28

Iowa’s tally of positive coronavirus cases rose to nearly 300 as of Saturday, with an additional 64 identified — including 14 in Linn County, which saw the biggest jump of any county in the state.
Iowa’s 298 positive cases do not include a previously identified individual in Black Hawk County who is not from Iowa. Iowa’s State Hygienic Lab and other labs have reported a total of 4,375 negative test results to date.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 64 new positive cases include:
• Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
05:54PM | Fri, March 27, 2020
03:38PM | Fri, March 27, 2020
03:25PM | Fri, March 27, 2020