Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa City 'Community Connection' tonight

9:35 A.M. IOWA CITY AIRS “COMMUNITY CONNECTION” TONIGHT ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER

From Coralville Courier:

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague will host regular conversations with city and community leaders on the city’s Facebook page on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

They’re entitled “Community Connection,” highlighting community response efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They also will be shared on the city’s Twitter and Nextdoor accounts, and will be aired on City Channel 4.

Tonight’s episode will feature Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Stephen Murley.