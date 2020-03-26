CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa City 'Community Connection' tonight

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:43AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 26: Iowa City 'Community Connection' ...

08:59AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

08:28AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record, amid coronavirus s ...

03:10AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 26th

12:04AM | Thu, March 26, 2020

U.S. Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

09:04PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

What's in the COVID-19 Aid bill? Make direct payments to Americans, lift penalti ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

9:35 A.M. IOWA CITY AIRS “COMMUNITY CONNECTION” TONIGHT ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER

From Coralville Courier:

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague will host regular conversations with city and community leaders on the city’s Facebook page on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

They’re entitled “Community Connection,” highlighting community response efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They also will be shared on the city’s Twitter and Nextdoor accounts, and will be aired on City Channel 4.

Tonight’s episode will feature Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Stephen Murley.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:01PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Photos: Hiawatha pet hospital using mobile app to communicate with pet owners du ...

07:05PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

With no Cedar Rapids buses, small service transit toils to meet crucial needs

07:00PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Iowa high school tennis seniors hope to have final season

06:17PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Four long-term care facilities in Iowa report COVID-19 cases

03:37PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids police urge public to use online reporting tools

03:14PM | Wed, March 25, 2020

Cedar Rapids Kernels wait and wait to see if 2020 season gets played
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

US jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record, amid coronavirus shutdown

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 26th

U.S. Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Four long-term care facilities in Iowa report COVID-19 cases

Family counselors' tips on managing stress at home during coronavirus pandemic

Iowa City VA, Quaker Oats employees test positive for coronavirus

Heat is on in 'Survivor: Winners at War'

Iowa State cuts ties with aide at center of blackface uproar

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.