Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 25: Trump approves Iowa disaster declaration

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner at The Ron Pearson Center i
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner at The Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa on June 11, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
The Gazette

7:25 a.m. President Donald Trump Approves Iowa Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Iowa and has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic that began on Jan. 20 and is continuing.

The president’s action Tuesday makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for all areas of Iowa impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, named Paul Taylor as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by Iowa officials and warranted by the results of further assessments by federal agencies, according to a White House news release.

The Gazette

