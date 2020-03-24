CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Lindale Mall closes

Recent renovations to Lindale Mall included a new entrance, restaurants and shops. Photographed in Cedar Rapids on Monda
Recent renovations to Lindale Mall included a new entrance, restaurants and shops. Photographed in Cedar Rapids on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:05AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Lindale Mall closes

07:00AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

'We'll get through this:' school staff hand out free meals as three-week closure ...

06:30AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Eastern Iowa cleaning companies 'extremely busy' during coronavirus outbreak ...

06:00AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Teaching of refugees, immigrants moves online for Catherine McAuley Center

07:59PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

UIHC has considered using residence halls for staff housing as part of coronavir ...

07:34PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Data driving coronavirus response decisions, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

7:02 a.m. Lindale Mall closed until further notice

From a Facebook post last night:

“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We’ll be temporarily closed until further notice and will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow along for more information. Lindale Mall brings people together, and we will continue to do so once we are past this current situation.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'We'll get through this:' school staff hand out free meals as three-week closure sets in

Eastern Iowa cleaning companies 'extremely busy' during coronavirus outbreak

Teaching of refugees, immigrants moves online for Catherine McAuley Center

UIHC has considered using residence halls for staff housing as part of coronavirus response

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa officials see need for shelter-in-place orders

Collins Aerospace employee tests positive for coronavirus

'I've Pet That Dog' finds a way to carry on

Iowa City police investigate three reports of gunfire

Data driving coronavirus response decisions, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.