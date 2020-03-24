Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Lindale Mall closes

7:02 a.m. Lindale Mall closed until further notice
From a Facebook post last night:
“The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We’ll be temporarily closed until further notice and will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow along for more information. Lindale Mall brings people together, and we will continue to do so once we are past this current situation.”
