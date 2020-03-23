CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 23: Free parking, transit services to continue in Iowa City

Iowa City Transit bus
Iowa City Transit bus
The Gazette

9:50 a.m. Free parking, free transit services to continue in Iowa City

As communities continue to grapple with the impacts of Coronavirus, Iowa City has announced it will make parking decks free and transit services will continue to operate at spring break service levels.

The Downtown Free Shuttle, the AM & PM Eastside Loop will not operate for the time being, the city said, and all other services will be provided per normal schedules and times.

Services will continue to be free of charge.

City officials are urging people to stay home and limit transit trips to those that are absolutely essential.

9:30 a.m. Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to help with growing need for diapers

The Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank, a collaboration of area nonprofit organizations, will start giving away diapers and wipes Monday in response to the growing need for diapers due to the Coronavirus situation.

EIDB will begin distributing diapers and wipes to community members who are affected by the current situation and do not have an adequate supply of diapers for their children.

Diapers will be distributed to those not currently enrolled in EIDB from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. The limit is 50 diapers per family, every two weeks.

EIDB is operating on a drive-thru model where community members are asked to pull to the back of the diaper bank — 420 Sixth Street SE, #180 in Cedar Rapids — into the alley off Sixth Street. An EIDB employee will assist you while you remain in the car.

Current EIDB participants should follow the reduced hours and guidelines posted on social media.

Like other organizations and companies, EIDB is struggling to maintain supplies due to COVID-19. Community members who are able are asked to consider a “virtual” donation through the EIDB Amazon Wish List or by shopping online at their retailer of choice and sending diapers to EIDB.

The Gazette

