Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for June 3:

9:20 a.m.: Landfills reopen; appointments and prepayment are no longer required

MARION — The Solid Waste Agency landfill and Resource Recovery building, 1954 County Home Rd., Marion, have reopened to Linn County residents.

Hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments and prepayment are no longer required.

The Solid Waste Agency compost & yard waste location, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, also is open to Linn County residents, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, without appointment and prepayment.

All residents need to check-in at the scale house when they arrive at either location. Credit and debit cards are accepted for payment at the scale house. Cash is not being accepted at this time at both locations.

Household recyclables (cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and steel cans) will be accepted inside the Resource Recovery building beginning Monday, June 8.

County Home Road is closed west of the landfill because of road construction. Customers will need to use Highway 13 to get to the Solid Waste Agency.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com