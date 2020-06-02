CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for June 2: C.R. Parks & Recreation announce launch of Rollin' Recmobile

Gowns and face shields hang on the wall between isolation wards for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at Cottage Gr
Gowns and face shields hang on the wall between isolation wards for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids on Friday, May 29, 2020. Staff changed PPE when moving between the two areas. The center has had no new cases of COVID-19 since the end of April, and credits its success at stemming the outbreak to measures including establishing an isolation ward in the skilled nursing facility and dedicated staff working in the wing. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:01AM | Tue, June 02, 2020

04:00AM | Tue, June 02, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, June 2nd

12:01AM | Tue, June 02, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, Jun ...

01:21PM | Mon, June 01, 2020

Iowa coronavirus data trending down
9 a.m. Treasury Responds To Complaints From Iowans About Stimulus Prepaid Debit Cards

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said in a release it expects several issues regarding Economic Impact Payment debit cards to be resolved.

Nearly four million American received their stimulus payments by prepaid debit card instead of by paper check or direct deposit, which caused confusion, with the Attorney General’s Office saying it received questions and concerns from 200 Iowans about potential fraud, customer service, access, fees and other issues with the cards.

“While we appreciate that prepaid debit cards are secure, we are concerned that this confusion could be exploited by scammers and result in financial harm to those an Economic Impact Payment was intended to help,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “We’re pleased that the U.S. Treasury is addressing our concerns.”

Many consumers believed their card to be fraudulent or a solicitation and discarded it. They later had difficulty getting a new card without the card number.

The U.S. Treasury has waived the $7.50 replacement fee for the first replaced card, and it has changed the phone system to help recipients reach a live customer service representative. Consumers should call 800-240-8100, press “2” when prompted to report a lost or stolen card, and enter the last six digits of their Social Security number.

Representatives from the offices of the Iowa and Nebraska attorneys general and the National Association of Attorneys General spoke with U.S. Treasury officials Monday. The Treasury officials said they have taken the following measures:

— Increased the daily limit for cash withdrawals from $1,000 to $2,500, which should cover most consumers;

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

— Allowed recipients to transfer all of the money from their EIP card to a bank account for free;

— Verified that cards issued with an incorrect last name (such as a spouse’s name) are still valid.

The Treasury officials said they will work with MetaBank to update the EPIcard.com website to address the above issues. They also promised to answer any further questions from attorneys general in a timely manner.

The Treasury indicated that nearly all of the cards have been mailed.

8:50 a.m. C.R. Parks and Recreation Announce “Rollin’ Recmobile”

Though the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel youth programs scheduled for June, it is announcing the launch of the Rollin’ Recmobile, which it labels a mobile recreation program that will bring recreational opportunities to neighborhoods.

It is tentatively scheduled to launch 22.

The Rollin’ Recmobile will operate six days a week and visit two to three parks each day. It will “provide flexibility to offer youth recreation activities while following health guidelines for COVID-19.” During the initial phase, families will be able to pick up projects and activities to do together in the park or at home.

As social distancing requirements ease, participants will gather in small groups for activities a safe distance apart. Finally, when safe to do so, the program will provide large group recreation including sports games, fitness classes, reading opportunities, displaying animals from Old MacDonald’s Farm, and more.

The Rollin’ Recmobile will stop at Bever, Cedar Valley, Cherry Hill, Cleveland, Daniels, Hayes, Hidder, Greene Square, Jacolyn, Jones, Noelridge, Redmond, and Time Check Parks. Each of the thirteen park stops will include free food options and an opportunity to use free WIFI from the van.

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

