Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 8:

Mid-American Energy donating $500,000 to support local food insecurity relief

Neighbors Marlene Aswegan (left) and Idella Shrope of Marion walk together down 13th Avenue in Marion on Tuesday.
Neighbors Marlene Aswegan (left) and Idella Shrope of Marion walk together down 13th Avenue in Marion on Tuesday. The two regularly go on walks together in their neighborhood and have only changed their routine by practicing social distancing with one another as well as both using masks on the walks. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
09:24AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

08:31AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Iowa City delays Farmers Market opening until at least June

08:00AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

UNI AD David Harris weighing option as athletics budget tightens

07:00AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Fighting cabin fever and coronavirus: Crowded biking, walking trails c ...
10:15 a.m.: Mid-American Energy donating $500,000 to relief efforts

DES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy Company announced that its foundation will donate a half-million dollars to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19-related response efforts throughout the company’s service area.

The $500,000 MidAmerican Energy Foundation pledged to more than 30 organizations will fund local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other urgent community needs.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and non-profits everywhere,” said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president, economic connections and integration. “We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being.”

The company is focusing its donations to support organizations that can rapidly respond to essential local needs. Funded organizations have demonstrated their wide-reach and ability to serve their regional populations.

9:19 a.m.: Grassley, Klobuchar call of Dept. of Justice to prevent price gouging

WASHINGTON — Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) called on the Department of Justice to take vigorous action to protect consumers from price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, the senators urged the department to vigorously enforce Executive Order 13910, which was issued to help prevent such conduct, and to request information about the Department’s current and planned efforts to address this problem.

“Weeks ago, during the initial stages of the pandemic, we began to see troubling reports of price gouging and hoarding of all kinds of products, including essential medical supplies that health care workers need to diagnose, treat and stem the spread of COVID-19,” the senators wrote. “Such practices not only impose unjustifiable costs on those who need these medical and health supplies, they also exacerbate existing supply shortages, threatening public health and safety.

“The ultimate effectiveness of the Executive Order in preventing hoarding and price gouging relating to essential health and medical resources will depend on the enforcement efforts of the Justice Department and effective coordination between the Department, HHS, the Federal Emergence Management Agency and state enforcement authorities.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

07:00AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

'Roadside attraction' shares art on Marion fence

06:30AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Cedar Rapids mural project unites artists at home and abroad

02:56AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 8
