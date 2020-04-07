CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 7:

Operations manager JJ Miller hangs plastic sheeting in an NTS van in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Plastic sh
Operations manager JJ Miller hangs plastic sheeting in an NTS van in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Plastic sheeting was installed in the NTS buses and vans to help protect drivers and passengers from riders who may be ill. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
08:55AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

06:00AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

12:01AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

10 a.m. Campgrounds, Cabins, Yurts temporarily Closed

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Monday closing all public campgrounds, cabins and yurts on a temporary basis. The closings go through April 30.

The proclamation went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. State parks, forests and preserves remain open around the state for visitors.

8:40 a.m. Casey’s And DoorDash Partnering For Pizza, Food Delivery

Casey’s General Stores announced it has partnered with DoorDash to deliver its pizzas, select appetizers and 20-ounce soda’s to suburban and rural areas throughout its footprint.

Delivery will be available seven days a week during Casey’s store kitchen hours.

For more information, contact the Casey’s website here.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

12:01AM | Tue, April 07, 2020

08:58PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

08:55PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

