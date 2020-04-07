Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 7:

10 a.m. Campgrounds, Cabins, Yurts temporarily Closed

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Monday closing all public campgrounds, cabins and yurts on a temporary basis. The closings go through April 30.

The proclamation went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. State parks, forests and preserves remain open around the state for visitors.

8:40 a.m. Casey’s And DoorDash Partnering For Pizza, Food Delivery

Casey’s General Stores announced it has partnered with DoorDash to deliver its pizzas, select appetizers and 20-ounce soda’s to suburban and rural areas throughout its footprint.

Delivery will be available seven days a week during Casey’s store kitchen hours.

