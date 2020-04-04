CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 4: 87 additional positive cases statewide reported, bringing total to 786

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on Friday, April 3, 2020.
The Gazette

This post will be updated as the day goes on.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Iowa

An older Linn County resident along with two other Iowans have died from COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

In addition, 20 more cases tested positive for the coronavirus in Linn County, the department said Saturday, along with 67 others across the state.

The Linn County resident was between the ages of 61 and 80. The Henry County resident was between the ages of 41 and 60 and the individual in Polk County was between the ages of 61 and 80.

There have been 9,454 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals include:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

• Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

•Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

•Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

•Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

•Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

•Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)

•Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

•Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)

•Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

•Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

The Gazette

