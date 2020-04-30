CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 30: Johnson County extends building closures through May 18

Cars line up for a drive-through food distribution at First Assembly of God in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Cars line up for a drive-through food distribution at First Assembly of God in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. First Assembly partnered with Convoy of Hope to distribute 35,000 pounds of food on Wednesday. The church plans to continue worshipping remotely on Sunday, despite Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation that in-person religious gatherings can resume. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Johnson County extends business closures through May 18

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to extend the closure of Johnson County governmental buildings to the public, excluding the Johnson County Courthouse, through 7:30 a.m. on May 18.

County buildings have been closed to the public since March 17.

Johnson County continues to provide county services. Many services are available online, by phone, or through mail or email. Contact information for all County departments and offices are available on the Johnson County website.

Marion city facilities stay closed through May 15

In accordance with Monday’s updated guidance from the State of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health, city facilities in Marion will remain closed to the public through May 15. Most offices are expected to reopen on Monday, May 18, however this date may be adjusted as needed.

Emergency services continue to be provided. Despite the closure of facilities, City staff continue to work on-site and remotely to serve the community. Residents and businesses may conduct city business online, by phone or via email. Find contact information and an overview of service implications by department by clicking here.

The Public Services Department continues to allow Marion residents to place an additional bag or container of garbage at the curb without an extra bag tag. This service has been extended through May 15.

Covid19
