Iowa eBay seller accused of price gouging

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has sued an Orange City man for alleged price gouging, accusing him of charging excessive prices on more than 250 items on eBay, including toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting and sanitizing products.

The lawsuit is the first Iowa price-gouging petition filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the public health emergency, the office’s Consumer Protection Division has received 470 reports of price gouging, including 285 formal complaints.

The lawsuit names Michael Evan Noteboom of Orange City, who the lawsuit says has the eBay account known as mn65. The lawsuit, filed Friday, asks a judge to order a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling household merchandise on any platform. It also seeks consumer restitution or disgorgement and civil penalties.

The complaints’ allegations included that mn65 was selling a 12-ounce can of Lysol on eBay for $65.99, Angel Soft toilet paper (12 count) for $86, and Bounty paper towels (6 count) for $49.99.

Businesses or individuals found in violation of Iowa’s price-gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

“Our office has warned the defendant repeatedly to stop his activity,” Miller said. “Through news reports, public-service announcements and other notices, our office has informed sellers and the public that we will not hesitate to protect consumers from price gouging.”

Iowa Pork Producers launches 'Pass the pork' program

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced a new “Pass the Pork” program to connect Iowa pig farmers with food insecure Iowans, it was announced Monday.

The program is an initiative of Gov. Reynolds’ Feeding Iowans Task Force led by Lt. Gov. Gregg.

Through “Pass the Pork,” Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are helping Iowa pig farmers donate pigs to Iowa food bank feeding programs. Local meat processors are extending their hours of operation to process and package the pork donations to help meet the growing demand for food bank and food pantry resources. Iowa food banks are getting the pork into the hands of those in need.

“Pass the Pork” will officially begin when the first donated pigs are delivered on May 1. Processing will continue in May and for as long as processing capacity and funds remain.

How to get involved?

The pigs for “Pass the Pork” are being donated by Iowa pig farmers. However, there are costs associated with the processing, storage, and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries. Iowans can contribute to the Iowa Food Bank Association to help cover these costs and future purchases of Iowa-produced pork for food bank programs.

To donate funds to help support this program, visit the Iowa Food Bank Association website at donorbox.org/passthepork.

Iowa pig farmers and meat processors who are interested in participating in the program should contact the Iowa Pork Producers Association at (515) 225-7675.

A summary of food resources available to those in need is available at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

SEATS is requiring users to wear cloth masks while on buses

IOWA CITY — Because of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that people should wear cloth masks while in public spaces where social distancing may not be possible, Johnson County is asking transit riders to please wear a cloth mask when riding a bus.

Wearing a cloth mask while riding transit will help keep both the drivers and riders safe, and limit the spread of COVID-19, the news release said. Johnson County bus drivers also have access to, and and wear, masks.

Johnson County also reminds residents that travel on public transit should be used for only absolutely essential trips: to work, for grocery shopping, or healthcare related trips.

The read the CDC’s cloth mask recommendation, visit their website. The CDC also has instructions on how anyone can make their own cloth mask at home.

The SEATS department provides rides to senior citizens, people with disabilities and others who may otherwise find it difficult to conduct daily transactions. The SEATS vans regularly transport people to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, and other destinations providing its clients with a necessary and reassuring degree of freedom.

Iowa City announces closures, continuance of closures

IOWA CITY — These facilities have closed: City Hall, the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City/Johnson County Senior Center, the Landfill and Recycling Center, the Animal Care and Adoption Center, as well as Parks and Recreation’s Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge, and Ned Ashton House.

They will be closed from Sunday, March 15, 2020, until further notice. The City continues to monitor COVID-19’s impact, and will review opening facilities as this develops.