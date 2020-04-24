Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 24: North Liberty extends public building closures, modifies programming

10:23 A.M.: UNITED WAY TEAMS WITH LOCAL GROUPS FOR FOOD AND ESSENTIAL ITEMS DRIVE

United Way of East Central Iowa announced plans for a partnership with Lindale Mall, Hy-Vee, Z102.9 FM radio station and the City of Cedar Rapids in a food/essential items drive for older adults unable to get needed daily items.

“During these unprecedented times, Lindale Mall wants to continue our important mission as a local community partner,” Lindale Mall General Manager Beck Eckley said in a news release Friday. “A donation drive reinforces our mission of making a positive impact in Cedar Rapids for social good.”

Those interested in donating are encouraged to bring food and/or personal care items to the former Younkers building at Lindale Mall next to Carter’s. Items can be dropped off on May 1 from 4-6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2-3.

Food requests include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken in water, whole grain crackers and pasta, canned fruits (in juice), vegetables and low-sodium soup. Fabric masks, hand lotion, hand soap, adult diapers, sheet protectors, disposable bed pads, disinfectant wipes and cleaning products are among the personal care items needed. Cloth face masks can also be donated and will be distributed to residents in needed.

Donations will be given to HACAP and Horizons for boxes provided to the community’s older adults.

For those interested in financial donations, visit UWECI’s COVID-19 Care Fund.

NORTH LIBERTY EXTENDS PUBLIC BUILDING CLOSURES, MODIFIES PROGRAMMING

North Liberty announced Friday that its public facilities, including City High and the North Liberty Community Center, will remain closed to the public and registration for summer programs will be postponed, indefinitely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff will still be available to provide “no-contact services,” such as phone support, Library Hop checkout, digital services that include movies and books and other modified programming.

Recsters summer camp in June will be held with space, procedures and modified programming to comply with health guidelines. The library’s Summer Reading Program will be held with programming delivered remotely. For those without internet access, materials will be available for pickup or via mail.

The outdoor pool, indoor pool, play structures and splash pad will remain closed to the public, while ball fields will be closed to practices and tournaments through June.

The city will continue to assess the situation for a phased return of programs. Announcements will be made on the North Liberty City website and social media pages.

9:32 A.M.: JOHNSON COUNTY SEATS REQUESTS RIDERS TO WEAR MASKS

Johnson County SEATS is requesting riders of its buses to wear cloth masks, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The SEATS department provides rides to senior adults, people with disabilities and others who find it difficult to conduct daily transactions in Johnson County.

The move is an attempt to keep both riders and drivers safe and limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in a public space where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Drivers also will be equipped with masks.

Friday’s news release also noted that public transit should be used for essential trips, including work, grocery shopping and health care trips.

The SEATS mask policy can be found on its website.

The CDC’s cloth mask recommendation is available here. For more information on masks, including making your own, visit the CDC website.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com