Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 23: Masks available for Iowa City Transit users

ABI Foundation’s Business Horizons 2020 program cancelled

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation’s Business Horizons 2020 program to be held July 19-23 at Central College in Pella has been cancelled.

Typically, more than 75 high school students and 100 volunteers from across Iowa attend the event.

Applicants accepted this year will be refunded participation fees in full.

“While it wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, we look forward to using this time wisely,” said Jessi McQuerrey, director of programs at the ABI Foundation. “We’ll be considering opportunities to exemplify the mission and goals of Business Horizons in creative ways that engage our audiences, strengthen our statewide partnerships and add value to students and families.”

Cloth masks available to Iowa City Transit users

From the Coralville Courier:

Iowa City has collected roughly 175 cloth masks that transit users can have for free.

The masks are available at the city’s parking office at 335 Iowa Avenue until supplies run out. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. One mask is allowed per customer.

Webinar for thriving in post-pandemic business climate

A live webinar with Julie Zielinski, the vice president of marketing and strategy for Iowa’s Entrepreneurial Development Center, will be held Friday at 2 p.m.

To register, click here.

The webinar is presented by the Iowa City Area Business Partnership, Think Iowa City, the Iowa City Downtown District, and the Iowa City Area Development Group.