Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 2: New Pioneer stores closing for one day next week

The front of the Wickham Elementary School teacher parade passes though a neighborhood waving at kids in Coralville on M
The front of the Wickham Elementary School teacher parade passes though a neighborhood waving at kids in Coralville on Monday, March 30, 2020. The parade was made up of about 30 cars. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
09:14AM | Thu, April 02, 2020

09:09AM | Thu, April 02, 2020

Iowa jobless benefits claims rise again due to coronavirus epidemic

06:00AM | Thu, April 02, 2020

Hunger relief groups scramble to meet more needs amid coronavirus spre ...

02:22AM | Thu, April 02, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 2
9:15 A.M. NEW PIONEER STORES WILL CLOSE FOR ONE DAY NEXT WEEK

The New Pioneer Co-op stores will be closed for one day to meet demand and test expansion for its online service, Co-op Cart.

The Cedar Rapids and Coralville will be closed on Monday, and the one in Iowa City will be closed on April 10.

During those specific days, the stores will increase the number of available curbside pick-up time slots per hour.

