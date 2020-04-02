Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 2: New Pioneer stores closing for one day next week

9:15 A.M. NEW PIONEER STORES WILL CLOSE FOR ONE DAY NEXT WEEK

The New Pioneer Co-op stores will be closed for one day to meet demand and test expansion for its online service, Co-op Cart.

The Cedar Rapids and Coralville will be closed on Monday, and the one in Iowa City will be closed on April 10.

During those specific days, the stores will increase the number of available curbside pick-up time slots per hour.