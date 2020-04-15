CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 15: Mount Mercy will host virtual commencement

Terminal maintenance worker Mike Skow sprays cleaner on an escalator handrail at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapid
Terminal maintenance worker Mike Skow sprays cleaner on an escalator handrail at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
01:01PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

12:26 p.m.: Mount Mercy plans in-person commencement ceremony for September

CEDAR RAPIDS — Due to COVID-19, Mount Mercy University will host a virtual commencement May 17, with an in-person ceremony planned for Homecoming and Alumni Reunion weekend Sept. 25-27.

For more details, visit https://www.mtmercy.edu/academics/academic-support/commencement

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

