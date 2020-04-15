Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 15: Mount Mercy will host virtual commencement

12:26 p.m.: Mount Mercy plans in-person commencement ceremony for September
CEDAR RAPIDS — Due to COVID-19, Mount Mercy University will host a virtual commencement May 17, with an in-person ceremony planned for Homecoming and Alumni Reunion weekend Sept. 25-27.
For more details, visit https://www.mtmercy.edu/academics/academic-support/commencement
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com
