Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 10: Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa cancels event

11 a.m.: BRAIN INJURY ALLIANCE OF IOWA CANCELS EVENT

The Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa announced Friday that it has canceled the Run, Walk & Roll 5K and Support Walk scheduled for April 25 at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City. The organization said in a news release safety of clients and staff is the top priority and it will continue to follow state and federal recommendations on best practices to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Inquiries can be made via email at info@biaia.org or via phone at (855) 444-6443.

11:03 A.M. IOWA CITY TRANSIT USERS ASKED TO WEAR MASKS

City of Iowa City is asking transit riders to wear cloth masks when using bussing services. The request is in accordance to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for people to wear cloth masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

The move is an attempt to keep drivers and riders safe, while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Bus drivers also will wear masks. The City also noted public transit use should be for essential trips only, including work, grocery shopping and health care trips.

The CDC website includes the cloth mask recommendation and instructions to make your own cloth mask.