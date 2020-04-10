CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 10: Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa cancels event

People use the bike path outside the home of Candi Evans in North Liberty on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Evans lives withi
People use the bike path outside the home of Candi Evans in North Liberty on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Evans lives within the Golf View Mobile Home Court, where residents have noticed people continuing to use playground equipment as public parks have closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
11:01AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

10:47AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

10:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

08:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

11 a.m.: BRAIN INJURY ALLIANCE OF IOWA CANCELS EVENT

The Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa announced Friday that it has canceled the Run, Walk & Roll 5K and Support Walk scheduled for April 25 at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City. The organization said in a news release safety of clients and staff is the top priority and it will continue to follow state and federal recommendations on best practices to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Inquiries can be made via email at info@biaia.org or via phone at (855) 444-6443.

11:03 A.M. IOWA CITY TRANSIT USERS ASKED TO WEAR MASKS

City of Iowa City is asking transit riders to wear cloth masks when using bussing services. The request is in accordance to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for people to wear cloth masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

The move is an attempt to keep drivers and riders safe, while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Bus drivers also will wear masks. The City also noted public transit use should be for essential trips only, including work, grocery shopping and health care trips.

The CDC website includes the cloth mask recommendation and instructions to make your own cloth mask.

08:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

07:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

07:00AM | Fri, April 10, 2020

