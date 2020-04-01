Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 1: Mission Creek musicians and authors start online productions today

9:48 a.m.: Mission Creek musicians, authors beginning online productions
In celebration of what would have been Creek Week, local Mission Creek musicians and authors have produced a series of six videos, premiering via YouTube and Facebook starting today.
A schedule:
* Elizabeth Moen: Today at noon
* Spectral Snake: Thursday at noon
* Garth Greenwell: Friday at noon
* Aseethe: Friday at 7 p.m.
* Caleb Rainey: Saturday at noon
* Penny Peach Jr.: Saturday at 7 p.m.
