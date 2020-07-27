Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

The number of Iowans hospitalized for the novel coronavirus hit 241 by 11 a.m. Monday, the highest number since 242 people were hospitalized on June 10. Patients in intensive care units also rose from 77 to 78, and those on ventilators increased from 29 to 32.

Iowa reported 469 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 42,485. Of the 4,402 test results reported, 10.65 percent were positive.

Black Hawk, Marshall, and Plymouth counties saw one death each, with a total of 829 deaths in the state.

Linn County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,387. The rolling seven-day average reached 36 Monday, the highest average the county has seen since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Johnson County reported 17 new cases, with a total of 1,756 reported in the county.

Solon Nursing Care Center reported one additional COVID-19 case, for a total of 33 cases, in the long-term care facility, and has reported only one recovered.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9098

2. Woodbury County: 3561

3. Black Hawk County: 2854

4. Linn County: 1837

5. Buena Vista County: 1776

6. Johnson County: 1756

7. Dallas County: 1672

8. Scott County: 1486

9. Dubuque County: 1363

10. Marshall County: 1302

These counties saw double-digit increases in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 75

2. Webster County: 35

3. Linn County: 27

4. Scott County: 23

5. Woodbury County: 22

6. Dubuque County: 21

7. Johnson County: 17

8. Pottawattamie County: 16

9. Black Hawk County: 13

10. Dallas County: 12

11. Jasper County: 12

12. Marshall County: 12

13. Warren County: 11

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

