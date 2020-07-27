CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

State reports 469 new cases, three new deaths

Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-p
Medical assistant Katrina Rogers opens a biohazard bag used to seal coronavirus test swab specimens at a temporary pre-procedure screening facility at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:56PM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

12:03PM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

06:30AM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus ...

06:00AM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Iowa's campus leaders chart different paths in difficult times
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The number of Iowans hospitalized for the novel coronavirus hit 241 by 11 a.m. Monday, the highest number since 242 people were hospitalized on June 10. Patients in intensive care units also rose from 77 to 78, and those on ventilators increased from 29 to 32.

Iowa reported 469 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 42,485. Of the 4,402 test results reported, 10.65 percent were positive.

Black Hawk, Marshall, and Plymouth counties saw one death each, with a total of 829 deaths in the state.

Linn County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,387. The rolling seven-day average reached 36 Monday, the highest average the county has seen since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Johnson County reported 17 new cases, with a total of 1,756 reported in the county.

Solon Nursing Care Center reported one additional COVID-19 case, for a total of 33 cases, in the long-term care facility, and has reported only one recovered.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9098

2. Woodbury County: 3561

3. Black Hawk County: 2854

4. Linn County: 1837

5. Buena Vista County: 1776

6. Johnson County: 1756

7. Dallas County: 1672

8. Scott County: 1486

9. Dubuque County: 1363

10. Marshall County: 1302

These counties saw double-digit increases in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 75

2. Webster County: 35

3. Linn County: 27

4. Scott County: 23

5. Woodbury County: 22

6. Dubuque County: 21

7. Johnson County: 17

8. Pottawattamie County: 16

9. Black Hawk County: 13

10. Dallas County: 12

11. Jasper County: 12

12. Marshall County: 12

13. Warren County: 11

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:56PM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

12:03PM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

06:30AM | Mon, July 27, 2020

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus by now. We've already surpassed that toll.

Iowa's campus leaders chart different paths in difficult times

Iowa passes 42,000 coronavirus cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Giant Iowa City statue finds its forever home. Again.

Hancher, 'arts beacon of Iowa,' faces uncertain fate

Cedar Rapids man turns his Black Lives Matter sign into T-shirt fundraiser

C.R. School Board: Gov. Reynolds' plan puts students and staff at risk

Cedar Rapids man lured 12-year-old girl to southeast residence and sexually abused her, police say

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate