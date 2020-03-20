Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 20: Recycling and waste pickup changes in Cedar Rapids

1:29 p.m. Cedar Rapids waste and recycling collection makes changes to prevent COVID-19 spread

Here are some changes to your solid waste and recycling collection in Cedar Rapids:

“The City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling division is working to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The division has adjusted collection procedures to reduce the risk of worker exposure and to limit the need to exit the collection vehicle:

Garbage Collection

• Place extra garbage bags with the garbage sticker visible to the driver on top of your gray GARBY cart.

• Hold onto any extra garbage bags that don’t fit on top of your GARBY cart until the next collection period.

• Tip: Use small bags rather than full-sized so more garbage fits in your GARBY cart.

Recycling Collection

• Only recycling inside your blue CURBY cart will be collected. No extra recycling boxes for now.

• Tip: Flatten items to fit more in.

• Glass collection is suspended. Hold onto glass until collection resumes.

Yard Waste Collection

Collection of green YARDY (yard waste) carts continues.

Bulky Item & Special Haul Collection

Temporarily suspended until further notice.”

1:05 p.m. Senator Grassley pushes for disaster funding for COVID-19 response

A media release from the office of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley:

“Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that he promptly grant Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for an expedited review of the major disaster declaration for the State of Iowa as a result of multiple cases of COVID-19 detected in the state. On March 17, 2020, Governor Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Emergency and the confirmed cases continue to rise.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

I’m pleased that Iowa is already receiving assistance under the National Emergency Declaration. However, this request for a Major Disaster Declaration can provide additional resources to the State of Iowa to help Iowans fight this virus,” Grassley said.

Reynolds also requested activation of Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling under the Individual Assistance program statewide; debris removal and emergency protective measures (Category A and B), including Direct Federal Assistance under the Public Assistance program statewide and Hazard Mitigation statewide.”

1:01 p.m. Dunkin’ to the rescue?

From a Dunkin’ media release: “Dunkin’ offering Cedar Rapids area hunger and health relief organizations COVID-19 response grants

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support organizations on the frontlines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Emergency grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are meant to provide flexible funding for organizations so they can apply for the support they need.

Cedar Rapids organizations are eligible to apply for immediate relief funding to assist the communities they serve amid the crisis. To apply, organizations must be a verified 501(c)3 nonprofit and can submit an application at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants”

12:20 p.m. One additional COVID-19 Case Confirmed, Gov. Reynolds holding press conference at 2:30 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of one additional positive case of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 45 positive cases. 765 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab. According to IDPH, this individual resides in Allamakee County and is a middle-aged adult (41-60). Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

12:13 p.m. New options for senior dining following coronavirus disruption

From Heritage Area Agency on Aging: “Older adults in the Cedar Rapids area have a new option for finding meals while senior centers are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Encore Café – the award-winning pop-up café for older adults – will transition to offering frozen meal pickups starting next week.

Heritage Area Agency on Aging and partner organizations Horizons and HACAP are teaming up to fill the gap created by the mandatory closure of senior centers and congregate dining programs across the state. The Encore Café meal pickups will take place twice per week and provide each eligible senior (adults ages 60 and older) with five frozen meals produced at Horizons.

Shelf-stable food boxes provided by HACAP will also be available at the meal pickups. The program starts March 24, 2020, and will run until normal Encore Café operations can resume. The pickup details are:

Tuesdays at St Marks UMC, 4700 Johnson Ave NW. Participants should enter via Johnson Ave.

Thursdays at Marion Public Library’s vacant lot across 11th St. Participants should enter via 11th St.

Pickup times are assigned by the first letter of the participant’s last name

• A – F from 11:30 am – 11:50 am

• G – M from 11:50 am – 12:10 pm

• N – Z from 12:20 pm – 12:30 pm”