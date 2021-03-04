CORONAVIRUS

Completed COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 200,000 in Iowa

The state added another 567 virus cases and 35 deaths on Thursday

Registered nurse Marla Berry administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to an employee at Mercy Medical Center in
Registered nurse Marla Berry administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to an employee at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Two vaccination cubicles are set up in the McIntyre Patient Resource Center at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center as vaccination of employees began on Tuesday. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa added 567 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new, confirmed deaths on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 338,161 and the number of confirmed deaths to 5,536, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., Iowa’s seven-day average was 486.

The new cases come from 16,963 tests in the 24-hour period as of Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the number of total vaccine doses in Iowa administered was 768,426 with 740,526 of those doses going to Iowa residents.

The number of individuals with the first dose of a vaccination series only was 351,568 and the number of individuals who have completed a vaccination was 208,429.

In Linn County, the number of total doses administered was 56,549. 16,793 or 9.63 percent of the adult population in the county have completed the vaccine.

In Johnson County, the number of total doses administered was 51,154. 16,798 or 14 percent of the adult population in the county have completed the vaccine.

Confirmed Deaths

The state reported 35 new, confirmed virus deaths on Thursday. The deaths took place between Dec. 9 and March 2.

Of the new deaths, 20 were of individuals over the age of 80, 13 were of individuals aged 61-80, one was aged 41-60 and one was aged 18-40.

Polk County reported seven of Thursday’s deaths and Pottawattamie County reported three.

Counties that reported two deaths each include: Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Warren and Woodbury.

Counties that reported one death each include: Johnson, Adair, Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, Jasper, Jones, Lee, Marion, Marshall, Scott, Webster and Winneshiek.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 went from 191 to 184. The number of patients in ICUs went from 40 to 39 and the number of patients on ventilators remained at 11 for the third day in a row.

Long-Term Care Facilities

As of Thursday, 12 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Within those facilities, 179 individuals were positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,187 people within facilities have died from the virus.

Covid19
