Federal officials to host Medicare workshop in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A two-and-a-half-day workshop on Medicare is planned in Cedar Rapids this fall.

The Kansas City, Mo., regional office of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administered Medicare, will host the workshop.

The free event is set for Sept. 17-19 in Beems Auditorium in the Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 Fifth Ave. SE.

Space is limited. Individuals are encouraged to register by July 31 at https://2019_ntp_cedarrapids_ia.eventbrite.com.

The workshop is geared toward caseworkers, discharge planners, social workers, human resource managers, benefit specialists and other professionals who work regularly with Medicare beneficiaries or soon-to-be beneficiaries.

This year, workshops also will be held in Columbia, Miss., and Wichita, Kan., Brookhart said.

The first day will cover the Medicare basics, including eligibility, enrollment, costs and coverage and other programs within Medicare.

The second day will focus on legislative and program updates, coordinating benefits and Social Security and disability coverage.

The third day, which is a half-day, will be an interactive session “using casework scenarios to discuss and review topics such as coverage issues,” according to the website.

Registration is not limited to a particular state or location. Those with questions or have trouble registering can email lorelei.schieferdecker@cms.hhs.gov.

