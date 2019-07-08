Health

Cedar Rapids therapist's licensed revoked by state

Independent social worker engaged in sexual relationship with former client, state officials say

Iowa Department of Public Health logo
CEDAR RAPIDS — State officials have revoked the license of a Cedar Rapids-based therapist for having a sexual relationship with her former client.

Stephanie Meeker, a licensed independent social worker, was charged by the Iowa Board of Social Work with engaging in sexual activities with a former client who was seeking services for issues of infidelity and sex addiction, according to findings released by the board on Friday.

Her license was revoked June 26.

Meeker was charged on Dec. 3, 2018, and failed to appear for the May 2019 hearing. According to the board, the nature of Meeker’s violations and her failure to appear for the hearing left board members “no choice but to revoke her license.”

Meeker was licensed to practice as an independent social worker in the state of Iowa in October 2008.

According to the Iowa Board of Social Work, officials received a complaint in January alleging Meeker provided counseling services to an individual — only identified as “Client A” in the documents — and subsequently engaged in a sexual relationship with him.

Meeker provided counseling services to the client twice a week from September 2015 through February 2016. The client and Meeker began a sexual relationship in February 2016, according to the board’s findings.

According to the board’s findings, the client and Meeker spent “a lot of time at her home drinking alcohol during the course of their romantic relationship,” which continued until October 2016.

That month, Meeker was arrested by the Cedar Rapids Police Department for operating while intoxicated while driving the client’s car. She issued a guilty plea to the charge in Linn County District Court in January 2017, according to the Board of Social Work.

The client told a Department of Inspections and Appeals investigator the romantic relationship with Meeker caused him “extreme distress.” He began seeing another therapist after the relationship ended in October 2016, according to the findings.

According to the Iowa Board of Social Work, if Meeker seeks to reinstate her license, the burden will be on her to establish the reasons for the revocation no longer exist. Meeker must also complete a mental health evaluation and must complete 12 hours of continuing education on dual relationships and substance abuse.

l Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

